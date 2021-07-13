🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Wyldata is a company that provides relevant, accurate, data-based information on Action Sports like skateboarding, surfing, snowboarding, etc.
Being a pioneer in encompassing this particular topic, it needed a wide range of online tools to search, process, and sort relevant and precise information.
We created the website with a logical and user-friendly structure suitable for business clients, sportsmen, fans. Our navigation is divided strictly into categories: athletes, events, tricks. You may choose athletes by status, country, gender, season, discipline, type of sport. This ensures the expansion and growth of visitors, thus higher profit.
Due to our search tools, we are providing info on each sportsman, including general statistics, rankings, results.
More details at: https://enkonix.com/projects/wyldata