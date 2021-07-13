Tiziana Alocci

Data-driven album cover - Terra Incognita

So excited to present my latest data-driven album cover for the label Sum Over Histories. This is a physical release and the printed vinyl is available to purchase.
ABOUT THE EP 💿⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Genre-bending Modus Operandi EP from Imperieux. You can listen now to the premiere of the featured track 'Cadenza', available on Soundcloud, YouTube, and Spotify!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Check the animation and behind the seen sketched on my Instagram profile: https://www.instagram.com/tiz.alocci/
