Data-driven album cover - Terra Incognita

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So excited to present my latest data-driven album cover for the label Sum Over Histories. This is a physical release and the printed vinyl is available to purchase.
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
ABOUT THE EP 💿⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Genre-bending Modus Operandi EP from Imperieux. You can listen now to the premiere of the featured track 'Cadenza', available on Soundcloud, YouTube, and Spotify!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Check the animation and behind the seen sketched on my Instagram profile: https://www.instagram.com/tiz.alocci/
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
#datavisualization #informationdesign #behindthescenes #makingof #designprocess #designinspiration #graphicdesign #albumcover #coverart #dataart #albumartwork #recordcollection #berlin #music #inspiration