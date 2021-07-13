Augmented Review

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
New York based startup Augmented Rеview was founded with the purpose to revolutionize the way designers, architects and 3D artists collaborate when working on three-dimensional artworks with other people.
To make this happen, Enkonix team developed an app that uses mobile augmented reality technology to create a virtual canvas for all participants and enable them to collaborate on 3-dimensional objects in real time.
Enkonix UI/UX design team created the brand identity and graphics for Augmented Rеview in close relationship with Augmented Rеview’s founding team. The project was integrated with Stripe and allows to manage subscriptions from the Admin Panel.
More details at: https://enkonix.com/projects/ar