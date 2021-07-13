Logo Design for Sky Fleet

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Sky Fleet is a co-op shooter, tower defense and base building game about defending your floating islands from invaders. It's set to release later this year on Steam.
I worked with the developer to design the logo for their game. Since the game revolves around blimps, I decided to base the logomark on one of the blimp 3D models they created.
We explored a few variations and ultimately decided on this one for the final version.

I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com
See more of my work at https://johnery.com/