Logo Design for Sky Fleet

Logo Design for Sky Fleet game development airship blimp game dev graphic design vector logo design branding design logo branding
Download color palette
  1. skyfleet1.png
  2. skyfleet2.png
  3. skyfleet3.png

Sky Fleet is a co-op shooter, tower defense and base building game about defending your floating islands from invaders. It's set to release later this year on Steam.

I worked with the developer to design the logo for their game. Since the game revolves around blimps, I decided to base the logomark on one of the blimp 3D models they created.

We explored a few variations and ultimately decided on this one for the final version.
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/

Freelance Logo & Graphic Designer from Singapore
