Much Sketch | by Gaia

Will you be my Valentine? 💐

Much Sketch | by Gaia
Much Sketch | by Gaia
  • Save
Will you be my Valentine? 💐 affinity designer hand drawn type procreate lettering will you be my valentine love valentines day gift box chocolate flowers roses bouquet rat animal illustration baby animals cute animals mouse kawaii character design procreate illustration
Download color palette

Cute illustration + hand lettering that I did for Taylored Expressions’ Valentine stamp collection called “Max and Millie Valentine” featuring the adorable duo Max the cat and Millie the mouse (detailed info on this project can be found on their blog!) 🐭
.
I share more of my illustration projects on Instagram at - https://www.instagram.com/MuchSketch/

Much Sketch | by Gaia
Much Sketch | by Gaia

More by Much Sketch | by Gaia

View profile
    • Like