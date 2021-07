Will you be my Valentine? 💐

Cute illustration + hand lettering that I did for Taylored Expressionsโ€™ Valentine stamp collection called โ€œMax and Millie Valentineโ€ featuring the adorable duo Max the cat and Millie the mouse (detailed info on this project can be found on their blog!) ๐Ÿญ

I share more of my illustration projects on Instagram at - https://www.instagram.com/MuchSketch/