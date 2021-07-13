AtoZ Markets

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
AtoZ, a well-established website specializing in trading and financial news, was challenged with sudden stability and performance issues because of the fast-growing volume of content and number of visitors.
Enkonix has migrated all the AtoZ data from an old Wordpress website to the new portal including: responsive web app for guests and users and custom admin panel with CMS functionality.
The portal was integrated with CoinPayments to accept payments in Ethereum.
More details at: https://enkonix.com/projects/atoz