Home & Store Description Screen

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribblers,
Here is a homescreen and store description screen, where on the homescreen you can see the most nearest store at the top so the user can find the most nearby store easily.If you like this shot hit "L" on the keyboard. Leave a comment to inspire me and follow me to get more shots like this. Check my other works. Thanks
-------------------------------------------------------
Interest to work with me? Let's chat about your future unicorn! Select a convenient time for a call here.
Or write to info@primocys.com
My Skype
Thank you