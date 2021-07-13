UI Designer, Kanika Banvet

Home & Store Description Screen

Home & Store Description Screen development flutter ios android apps coffee coffee app mobile apps description store home homescreen app mobile design mobile app app design ui design modern ui
Here is a homescreen and store description screen, where on the homescreen you can see the most nearest store at the top so the user can find the most nearby store easily.If you like this shot hit "L" on the keyboard. Leave a comment to inspire me and follow me to get more shots like this. Check my other works. Thanks
