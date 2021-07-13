Enkonix

Grocery Giant

Grocery Giant — a service that offers convenient online grocery shopping. It allows you to choose fresh food and snacks at a favourite shop, and have them delivered on time. You can also pick hand-selected and packed products from your list at any time.

Grocery Giant has become a time-saving platform that ensures a convenient, easy to use and completely transparent way of grocery shopping. One application can fully satisfy the needs of customers and vendors, with users able to switch easily from one mode to another.

More details at: https://enkonix.com/projects/grocerygiant

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
