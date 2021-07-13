🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Grocery Giant — a service that offers convenient online grocery shopping. It allows you to choose fresh food and snacks at a favourite shop, and have them delivered on time. You can also pick hand-selected and packed products from your list at any time.
Grocery Giant has become a time-saving platform that ensures a convenient, easy to use and completely transparent way of grocery shopping. One application can fully satisfy the needs of customers and vendors, with users able to switch easily from one mode to another.
More details at: https://enkonix.com/projects/grocerygiant