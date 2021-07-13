🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Heleot Inc. is a startup based in New York that is building a community around micro video reviews on the latest tech and video game related products.
The platform accommodates a simple yet efficient concept of precisely structured mini blogs that inherited the very best features from Youtube, Twitch, Quora and Imgur.
Development of the project MVP took us 5 months and covered only the first phase of the product rollout. During MVP development we have focused on the functionality related to vlogging and social networking functionality. The project architecture and database were designed to be highly scalable and ready for functionality expansion, such as integrations with third-party services.
More details at: https://enkonix.com/projects/heleot