James West

Daily Logo Challenge Day 22: City Logo

James West
James West
Daily Logo Challenge Day 22: City Logo graphic design botanical daily logo challenge typographic new zealand fern icon vector typography branding logo illustration flat design
🌿🏙 Day 22 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 City logo with the name ‘Fernsworth’

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼

