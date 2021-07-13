Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Arly Mursalin

Dolphin Logo

Arly Mursalin
Arly Mursalin
  • Save
Dolphin Logo illustration logo branding
Download color palette

unused logo - Dolphin is one of the most sociable animals, we're using dolphin as metaphor to visualize one of our clients key value which is group buyers.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Arly Mursalin
Arly Mursalin

More by Arly Mursalin

View profile
    • Like