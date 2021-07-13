Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Magic Days

Magic Days vector poster digital illustration photoshop graphic design lgbtq pride adobeillustrator illustration
This illustration was inspired by a double rainbow that happened to light up the sky on the 1st of june, which also just so happened to be the first day of #pride month. A lot of beautiful co incidences came together and inspired me to make this little piece. Hope it brings you joy :)

