Janala is an e-learning platform focused on thematic videos that are tailored specifically to users’ preferences. Covering around 30 topics and 3000 videos, the platform is rapidly becoming the ‘Netflix’ of e-learning.

Janala has become an incredibly successful platform for online education. Thanks to CDN, the system runs smoothly and can automatically improve user availability by automatically minimising loading delays. Our solution provides fast video streaming and reliability, regardless of location, time of day, or device.

The custom video player helps the company to collect data on audience engagement, while the recommendation algorithm is based on the user’s individual preferences and watch history. Lastly, videos also have timecodes, so viewers can easily click on the content needed.

More details at: https://enkonix.com/projects/janala