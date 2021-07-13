websroad

Vome | Business Tri Fold Brochure Template By Websroad

Vome | Business Tri Fold Brochure Template By Websroad multipurpose trifold consultancy corporate business flyer modern brochure media fashion magazine template advertising cover
This is Vome | Business Tri Fold Brochure Template - Get it now!, suitable for any publication project purpose like: architecture, travel, urban, art, politic, lifestyle, culture, fashion, photographer and personal needs. All elements on this template are editable from a indesign tools, no need another software, editing just on indesign, input your content, replace your image into placeholder, change the color, and , all template include an professional layouting and present your template to the world, Cheers..... :)

FEATURES:

+ 06 Total Page
+ Master Pages
+ Separated layers
+ Paragraph styles
+ Automatic page numbering
+ Clean and Minimalist
+ Easy to change color and photos
+ CMYK color mode
+ 300 DPI
+ Print Ready
MAIN FILE INCLUDED:

+ Size A4 (11x8.5in)
+ INDD & IDML (Adobe InDesign format)
+ Documentation

All picture on preview image are not include in final download and images from: https://elements.envato.com/

Fonts:

+ https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Roboto
+ https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Source+Sans+Pro

NOTE:
Hello Everyone! if you need any type of help, Please contact us at "info@websroad.com". Thanks

