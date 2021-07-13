Much Sketch | by Gaia

Garden girl DTIYS 🌸

Garden girl DTIYS 🌸 drawing reference art challenge draw this in your style dtiys shoes sleeves denim pockets overalls spring sun hat flowers garden cute girl illustration girl character drawing kawaii character design procreate illustration
Trying a new style of eyes here for my take on Ceci Zhang’s DTIYS challenge (I absolutely adore her art style!) 😍
The full process video of this illustration is on my Instagram. Do check it out!
https://www.instagram.com/MuchSketch/

