NuTheorie is a leading Dutch driving school that has designed a unique methodology of teaching driving theory in one day.
Being one of the highest-rated driving schools, NuTheorie needed to automate its customer support service. In order to improve overall workforce efficiency, Enkonix created a CRM system that would fully comply with requirements and satisfy the customer’s needs.
Our team rebuilt the architecture of the system, while preserving its core values. This helped to decrease the time and cost of implementing new features. We doubled processing speed, which reduced the number of bugs (and all the possible scenarios where they could have appeared) by a factor of two to three.
We also improved reservation speed and increased the number of simultaneous reservations. We beat our competitors and book 70% of available exams daily.