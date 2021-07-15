MLife illustrations 07

Check the whole project here:

MLIFE Foundation emphasizes openness and service to those considered misfits and facing rejection, and those afflicted and disempowered, to find an authentic, supportive, and non-judgmental community exploring the meaning of grace and mercy while creating a world where equity of voice and outcome exists for everyone.

Central to everything about MLIFE is the core belief that God accepts people (GAP). This core belief results from thinking that at the heart of every human being there exists a gap that is not filled. An incomplete search. An imperfection that cannot be made perfect. This gap is either filled or complimented by a community and belief in something beyond ourselves. God accepts people is on one part the unequivocal belief that everyone is accepted and two, that everyone working together covers this gap.

