Why Your Shopify Store Needs Shopify Product FAQ Page?

Do you want to attract more customers to visit your site? Do you want to save time answering too many questions? You can resolve the questions using the product FAQ. A Shopify product FAQ is a powerful tool for an online store to optimize customer support and upgrade the quality of the FAQ section. The app also helps you reduce the number of repetitive questions. It involves store admins who can save time answering similar questions, although they answer just one question but help various merchants. In addition, you can also submit detailed product descriptions in accordion style.