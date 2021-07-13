PropertyReviewed

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Property Reviewed is a platform created specifically for the needs of property owners and tenants in Australia. It provides verified reviews and rates about Australian real estate, which are important for property seekers. The solution allows interaction with tenants, review of analytics, and getting tips on how to boost profits for property owners.
A potential tenant or buyer has access to verified information to make a reasonable investment decision. Our solution lets tenants share their property feedback (information about cleanliness, building maintenance, infrastructure and neighbourhood).
Property owners can add a unit of real estate, claim property already created, see statistics on the visiting page, and change photos of their property. In addition, they can engage with the tenants (receive alerts, respond to reviews, and answer questions).
Property Reviewed provides brand exposure (increased brand visibility with a claimed page), and helps create a trusted reputation.
