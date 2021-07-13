Desta Aditya

Web Food Recipe UI Concept

Desta Aditya
Desta Aditya
  • Save
Web Food Recipe UI Concept food recipe web food website food blog ux research ux design ui design website design web design typography branding logo vector ui ux illustration icon graphic design design
Download color palette

Hi,

this is web exploration for food recipe. Hope you all like it, thank you.

Desta Aditya
Desta Aditya

More by Desta Aditya

View profile
    • Like