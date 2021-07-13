StartMy.Portal is a platform that allows financial companies to create training courses for their employees in order to help them grow and increase their productivity, improve the brand image, and boost the bottom line.

StartMy.Portal helps financial companies to motivate their employees, increase productivity, and improve performance.

Our simulators help to find the right person for the right job. Companies that step up and invest in more tenured workers will be able to reduce hiring costs. Training inspires employees to perform better, which increases job satisfaction and decreases staff turnover across the organization.

Due to user-friendly design company managers can easily adjust tasks, topics, questionnaires to their needs. They can create documents in the simulator and upload new materials to help employees stay up-to-date on current events in their field.

More details at: https://enkonix.com/projects/startmyportal