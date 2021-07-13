🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The motion of the digital ocean. An immediately recognizable branding that explains the business before you’re read a single word is a strong first impression.
Motionize specializes in their field, and the design had to underline their proficiency. This is how the business-casual blue branding came to fruition, backed by bright (but not retina-destroying) accent colors.
Design team:
- Roman Belyaev
- Gala Nagorna
Project manager:
- Marina Pivovarenko
We are specialists in our field, too. Want some proof? Drop us an email at contact@bachoodesign.com with you request :)