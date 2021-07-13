Visualized is an American-based company that virtually exhibits homes. This service allows sellers to present their properties at their very best, with interior designs tailored to suit buyers’ needs. This solution attracts more clients, as well as enabling agents to make a great first impression, and set higher prices for rental.

Our solution for the virtual staging of the property helps increase enquiries by an average of 75%. Most home sellers and agents know that furnished and decorated apartments help buyers visualize their future homes. Brokers rely on our online solution because it allows them to test the market, attract the attention of prospective buyers, and save money through bypassing purchasing actual furniture.

Visualized allows both buyers and sellers to appreciate the true value of a vacant property, including its room dimensions, room sizes and outdoor space.

More details at: https://enkonix.com/projects/visualized