WikiTheorie is an online educational platform that provides driver education courses all over the Netherlands. It's comprehensive learning environment increases students’ chances for successfully passing exams.

An extensive set of tests, useful tips, and imitation of the CBR exam enable the learning process from any device and increase the chances of passing.

The system runs smoothly, despite a high number of simultaneous visitors.

The mentors gained the opportunity to track the progress of their students and identify the most problematic topics.

Enkonix has designed and implemented a mechanism to secure all the visual data used in the course, preventing any attempt to copy material or record the video.