Anastasia Ivanova

Travel App concept design

Anastasia Ivanova
Anastasia Ivanova
  • Save
Travel App concept design uitrends interface branding design graphicdesign mobileapp travelapp digitaldesign figma photoshop uxdesign uidesign ux ui
Download color palette

Hey guys,
here is my design concept for travel app inspired by my recent trip tp Scotland.

The idea was to design a mobile app to help users plan their next trip, explore the outdoors and enjoy the next gateaway without spending too much time on searching for the next destination. Kind of what I really needed when I planned my 5 days trip.

Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback :)

Anastasia Ivanova
Anastasia Ivanova

More by Anastasia Ivanova

View profile
    • Like