Travel App concept design

Hey guys,
here is my design concept for travel app inspired by my recent trip tp Scotland.
The idea was to design a mobile app to help users plan their next trip, explore the outdoors and enjoy the next gateaway without spending too much time on searching for the next destination. Kind of what I really needed when I planned my 5 days trip.
Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback :)