Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tracie

Daily UI Challenge 050 - Job Posting

Tracie
Tracie
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge 050 - Job Posting illustration dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui ui ui design uidesign design
Download color palette

day 50 of 100 days of UI Challenge! The prompt was a job posting, I also am learning vector illustration and created the astronaut.

#dailyui

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Tracie
Tracie

More by Tracie

View profile
    • Like