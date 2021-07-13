AntForFigma.com Redesign

Right after I finished the last module of the Figmaster, I've started working on the antforfigma.com website. I've redesigned the website from scratch and added more features to improve the experience. I hope you will like it!

What's new

I redesigned the whole website from scratch and implemented it in Webflow.

Added the Tutorials page where you can learn how to get started and use the UI kit. I'm also planning to add more tips and tutorials soon.

Added the Updates page where you can read what's new and how to get the latest updates.

Added the Become an Affiliate page where you can learn how you can earn by promoting Ant Design System on your channels.

Added the Pricing page. Pricing is now also easier to understand.

Added the FAQ section to the Pricing page.

Added the Customers page with customer testimonials.

Redesigned the About page and shared more details about me and my projects.