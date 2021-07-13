Ken Anthony Kamperman

Hagendijk (car dealer)

Hagendijk (car dealer) speed skew grid h roads road intersection cars dealership car dealer branding logo
Logo design for Hagendijk; a local car dealer.

An "H" made up out of overlapping roads/intersection. The skew resembles speed.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
