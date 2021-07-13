Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Polina

Guitar tuner, part 1

Polina
Polina
  • Save
Guitar tuner, part 1 songbook typogrphy ux vector ui mobile app metronome icon illustration app guitar tuner design
Download color palette

Guitar tuner is a mobile app with non-chromatic tuner, chords, songbook and metronome. You can not only tune your guitar, but also see chords you have forgoten, use metronome and see chords for songs. All this in one app.

Polina
Polina

More by Polina

View profile
    • Like