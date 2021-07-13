Maithili

User Profile - #DailyUI 006

User Profile - #DailyUI 006 illustration app branding ui ux uxdesigner ux designer uidesigner uidesign ui
Hey there! 🎉

This is my challenge for daily UI exploration about a User Profile (for a social media app)- Day 6

Feel free to leave feedback

Hope you like and have a nice day.
Thank you! ✨

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
