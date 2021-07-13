Branding Brand

Basketball Mockup

Basketball Mockup psd design psd template dribbble basketball dribbble ball dribbble professional editable psd customizable athletic play game basket template mockup basketball competition ball sport
Download color palette

💛💛Download Link 💛💛

There is a Smart Object on the mockup to help you to adjust your design. Just drag and drop it. It’s incredibly simple to use. Easy to recolor by using solid color layers.

The high resolution of this mockup (300 dpi) allows it to be used for commercial purposes. Enjoy the premium quality!

Sample design is not included in the download file.

