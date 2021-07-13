Gamepad Landing Page UI

The landing page design is ready for Gamepad.

Fonts: Futura BT

Colors: #F6911D, #000000

Tools: Adobe XD

This design approach requires solid customer insights gathered firsthand by observing and—more importantly—understanding the underlying needs of potential users in their own environments. These insights must be championed at every meeting.

Yet only around 50 percent of the companies conducted user research before generating their first design ideas or specifications.

But if you aren’t a designer by trade, how can you make a website that looks great and brings in sales?

Luckily, I'm a designer by profession and I can help you enhance your website/app visual appeal for better customer retention and boost sales.

Let's strategize and discuss for free.

WhatsApp: +923067734944

Skype: umairrazasyed_1

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/umair_uiux/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/umairrazasyed

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/umair-raza-syed/

Behance: https://www.behance.net/umairrazasyed

Thank You!I