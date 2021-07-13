Syed Umair Raza

Gamepad Landing Page UI

Gamepad Landing Page UI for sale google behance dribble minimal ui website ui homepage landing page graphic design logo branding ux illustration user experience mockup flat design design user interface
The landing page design is ready for Gamepad.

Fonts: Futura BT
Colors: #F6911D, #000000

Tools: Adobe XD

This design approach requires solid customer insights gathered firsthand by observing and—more importantly—understanding the underlying needs of potential users in their own environments. These insights must be championed at every meeting.

Yet only around 50 percent of the companies conducted user research before generating their first design ideas or specifications.

But if you aren’t a designer by trade, how can you make a website that looks great and brings in sales?

Luckily, I'm a designer by profession and I can help you enhance your website/app visual appeal for better customer retention and boost sales.

Let's strategize and discuss for free.

