Paleonidas Program

Paleonidas Program paleo sport fontstyle typography type kettlebell leonidas book crossfit helmet spartan negativespace identity hidden brand logo
A great impulsive methodology for young people to effectively combine learning and sport for mental and physical development. 💪📖👩‍🎓
It is an exciting task when three symbols have to be associated with each other in a logo and it can remain informative and quickly identifiable. 🙃🎯

#logo #brand #branding #identity #illustration #hidden #silhouette #negativespace #negativespacelogo #paleo #sport #crossfit #spartanhelmet #spartan #helmet #learning #book #leonidas #kettlebell #hungary #hungarian #typographyinspired #typography #type #fontdesign #fontstyle

