Much Sketch | by Gaia

Valentine kitty 💕 + 🎈

Valentine kitty 💕 + 🎈 childrens book illustration cute animals animal illustration vector affinity designer hot air balloon balloon heart love valentines day valentine cat lover feline kitten kitty cat kawaii character design procreate illustration
I designed a set of 4 cute stamps for Taylored Expressions’ Valentine collection called “Max and Millie Valentine” featuring the popular duo Max the cat and Millie the mouse (detailed info on this project can be found on their blog!)
I talk more about my illustration projects on my Instagram at - https://www.instagram.com/MuchSketch/ 💕

