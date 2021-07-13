Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shane Kavanagh

MARVEL Inspired Art Prints - The First Six

MARVEL Inspired Art Prints - The First Six thor black panther spider-man hulk iron man captain america character bedroom art fresco hero marvel studios print decor illustration superhero procreate painting digital painting marvel
  1. Captain-America-detail.png
  2. Captain-America-angle.png
  3. black-panther-angle.png
  4. Iron-Man-angle.png
  5. spidey-angle.png
  6. hulk-angle.png
  7. Thor-angle.png
  8. First6-Dribbble.png

Black Panther | Marvel Inspired Art Print

When discussing with my son how he'd like his bedroom to be decorated, he was adamant it should be superhero themed, Marvel to be specific.
So, rather than buying in prints (which we still might do) - I decided that I'd pause my animal drawing for a bit and create him a series of character portraits that could go on his wall.

They are now up, proudly displayed on his wall for him to see each morning when he wakes.

He also said that I should share them with everyone else, and so... have added them to my store for purchase.

Enjoy!

Purchase the prints here: www.artofshane.co.uk

