MARVEL Inspired Art Prints - The First Six

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
When discussing with my son how he'd like his bedroom to be decorated, he was adamant it should be superhero themed, Marvel to be specific.
So, rather than buying in prints (which we still might do) - I decided that I'd pause my animal drawing for a bit and create him a series of character portraits that could go on his wall.
They are now up, proudly displayed on his wall for him to see each morning when he wakes.
He also said that I should share them with everyone else, and so... have added them to my store for purchase.
Enjoy!
Purchase the prints here: www.artofshane.co.uk