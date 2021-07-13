Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
MadeByShape

Relevé Clothing: Behance case study

MadeByShape
MadeByShape
Hire Us
  • Save
Relevé Clothing: Behance case study identity gif behance branding logo typography design
Download color palette

Hey 👋
Check out the full case study for Relevé Clothing on our Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/111207577/Relev-Clothing

MadeByShape Case Study:
https://madebyshape.co.uk/work/releve-clothing/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
MadeByShape
MadeByShape
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by MadeByShape

View profile
    • Like