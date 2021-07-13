Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Food & Fitness app 06

Food & Fitness app 06 product design product sport dietary web web design uxui health fitness food mobile ux ui figma design concept app
There are some screens of the app "Good Food".

Full case on Behance - https://www.behance.net/gallery/120035587/Food-Fitness-mobile-app-ux-ui

This is non-commercial project, all materials belong to its owners

