Magical Mushrooms! Cartoon Toadstool Character Illustrations

Why did I spend all weekend doodling mushrooms? Maybe too much Mario Kart? (Probably, I'm addicted!) maybe because it's been so wet recently it's the first time I've seen some little shrooms pop up in the grass in the front garden? Boring grey ones though, nothing as magical as these characters! So I thought I would make a few collections to add to my Design Bundles store, https://designbundles.net/squeebcreative and my Creative Fabrica site too! https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/squeebcreative or click on the images for a direct link to the collections.
Both are on offer at the moment, so if you need these cartoon mushroom characters in your life go pick up a bargain! Link on profile!

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
