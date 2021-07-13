Shower Curtain Mockup

• Full presentation on rebrandy.net

• Full presentation on Creative Market

Product includes:

• 3 psd with scenes of the shower curtain in the bathroom (open, half open and close);

• instructions.txt (with links to video-tutorials);

Editable elements:

• shower curtain color and design;

• elements color (rod, grommets, rings);

• stitching color;

• highlights;

• shadows;