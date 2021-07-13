Concept - Creative and Business, Multipurpose

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Concept is a modern multipurpose, minimalistic and easy to use, lightweight and fast loading, multi and one page html template for building simple and beautiful business or personal website.
Made for developers, designers, bloggers and creative people. This template has emphasis on content and different elements for multipurpose use and it is perfectly suit for companies, startups, creative agencies, personal portfolio, creative minds, blogging and for landing pages as well. Concept is amazing solution for portfolio websites which you can fit for freelancers, photographers or agency showcase.