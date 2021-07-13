Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tsvetelina Basheva

Social App Landing Page - Exploration 🎯

Tsvetelina Basheva
Tsvetelina Basheva
Hire Me
  • Save
Social App Landing Page - Exploration 🎯 figma social design colorful design colors app ui visual design web design web
Social App Landing Page - Exploration 🎯 figma social design colorful design colors app ui visual design web design web
Download color palette
  1. Cover Shot.png
  2. Talky Landing Page.png

Hi, Creators 😊
It's time for something new and trendy from me. I love clean design and vivid colors and I hope you enjoy my new project 🐱‍🏍
Feel free to give feedback. Don't forget to press "L" for like.
Thank you ✌️

Have any App or Website design project?
I'm available for hire - tsveti.basheva@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Tsvetelina Basheva
Tsvetelina Basheva
User Interface Designer 🎯
Hire Me

More by Tsvetelina Basheva

View profile
    • Like