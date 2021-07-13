Dribbles, how are you today? 👋

We have for you another brief look at the project we have been working on. This time our client was Beko and its refrigerators! On this particular hardware, we had a task to focus on in this project.

A refrigerator is the basic equipment of every home. Beko's stuff however, is not so ordinary. Their refrigerators have many functions and amenities that make everyday life easier. Our goal was to design LCD screens so that their use was simple and intuitive.

We have prioritized the user-refrigerator relationship and subordinate everything to this. We have created functional interfaces that allow to enjoy the richness of Beko refrigerators without any problems!

If you need similar solutions for your product, feel free to contact us! 💙

e-ux.pro

Behance