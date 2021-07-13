Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Relevé Clothing: Logo

Relevé Clothing: Logo typography design branding logo
To create an engaging brand identity for a luxury women's active and loungewear store in the heart of Toronto.
With a blend of minimalism and luxe, Relevé is a physical store carrying high-end athletic and loungewear labels, based on the premise of placing women at the centre stage. We were approached to create a new vision and brand identity which would stand for elegance and sophistication.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
