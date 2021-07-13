Graphic Panda

Travel Flyer Design Template

Graphic Panda
Graphic Panda
  • Save
Travel Flyer Design Template banner company brand identity business marketing corporate flyer template corporate flyer print item print travel business flyer template business flyer travel agency travel brochure brochure flyers flyer design flyer travel flyer travel flyer design template
Download color palette

This is Travel Flyer Design Template
-----------------------------------------
FEATURES:
8.27” x 11.69” (A4 SIZE)
Fully Editable
Free Fonts Used
300 DPI CMYK
Bleed 0.5in
Print Ready File
Free Photo Used
---------------------------------------------------
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS:
WhatsApp: 01630422267
Email: shshahin637@gmail.com
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/shahin637?up_rollout=true
Thank you

Graphic Panda
Graphic Panda

More by Graphic Panda

View profile
    • Like