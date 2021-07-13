inna fathima

Grocery App

inna fathima
inna fathima
  • Save
Grocery App app design app ux typography figma design ui
Download color palette

💌 Have a project idea? I am available for hire
innafathimatuzzahro@gmail.com

Hey, guys! Super excited.
I am very happy to share my Grocery Mobile App Design. I tried to create a simple design style.

Hope you enjoyed it.
Thank you ✌️

Follow Inna Design
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/innaa_design/
Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/inna-fathima-3384a7208/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
inna fathima
inna fathima

More by inna fathima

View profile
    • Like