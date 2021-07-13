Multi-vendor vehicle marketplace

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is an online marketplace for the automotive industry that Codica Team delivered for one of our clients.
This design was a bit challenging: it can be really difficult to create a color pair with red and blue, but we did it! Blue perfectly sets off the bright red, which serves as an accent color. The Rubik font is readable, but not boring at the same time - just what we need for a marketplace selling vehicles.
We’ve used high quality photos, as they increase the credibility of the site and are simply pleasing to the eye.
You can learn more details about this project in this thorough case study.
We create user-friendly and fast-loading custom marketplaces. Contact us to discuss your idea and get a free quote.
