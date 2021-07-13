Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Max Semenikhin

Landing Page for Copywriting Company

Max Semenikhin
Max Semenikhin
  • Save
Landing Page for Copywriting Company illustration papper web design growth business copywriting ux ui landing page design
Download color palette

Hello!
Here is my concept of first screen for copyrwriting company. You can check whole concept in my profile.
Have a great day!

Max Semenikhin
Max Semenikhin

More by Max Semenikhin

View profile
    • Like