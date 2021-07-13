Butterfly girl DTIYS 🦋

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I love it when a DTIYS challenge helps me get out of my comfort zone and explore new things like drawing a character in profile, and adding strong highlights + shadows to my character; things I would rarely do otherwise 🙃 I still have a long way to go in perfecting this kind of style but it’s a good start 👍
.
I share more DTIYS illustrations on my Instagram at - https://www.instagram.com/MuchSketch/