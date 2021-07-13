Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vladimir Dubrovin

Illustration for print "Alien's hate" for the brand "Imaika"

Vladimir Dubrovin
Vladimir Dubrovin
  • Save
Illustration for print "Alien's hate" for the brand "Imaika" gradient black design shirt tshirt print idea for print print shirt print tshirt design minimalism design graphic design logo draw branding abstract illustration alien hate aliens hate ufo
Download color palette

Hola my friends🤙
I'm glad to share a new project with you.
▪ Vector illustration for print "Alien's hate" for the brand "Imaika"

Thanks for watching! 🏀
_______________________________________

Available for new projects, get in touch📨: vova34v@gmail.com
Or in another way: www.linktr.ee/dubrovin_vladimir
_______________________________________

Let’s connect: 🙌
Instagram : www.instagram.com/dubrovin_vladimirr/

Vladimir Dubrovin
Vladimir Dubrovin

More by Vladimir Dubrovin

View profile
    • Like