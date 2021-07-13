Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adarsh S Thambi

Daily UI-001 Sign Up page

Adarsh S Thambi
Adarsh S Thambi
  • Save
Daily UI-001 Sign Up page app ui ux figma
Download color palette

Hey everyone!
I joined the #dailyui challenge. This is my first design after going through a lot of tutorials. I designed a simple sign up page for an online community.

I downloaded the 3D shapes from Shapefest. I designed this page in Figma for an iPad Pro. I would really like some feedback from you guys. Pleas feel free to drop some suggestions.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Adarsh S Thambi
Adarsh S Thambi

More by Adarsh S Thambi

View profile
    • Like